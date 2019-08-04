  • search
    Mumbai rains: Road, rail traffic disrupted; 500 families shifted to safety in Pune

    By Shreya
    Mumbai, Aug 04: Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the second consecutive day on Sunday with several areas waterlogged. Road, rail traffic and flight operations have been hit due to incessant rainfall in Mumbai, even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the city and predicted heavy rainfall accompanied with gusty winds for Sunday.

    Mumbai rains: Road, rail traffic disrupted; high tide of 4.83 metres expected at 2:23 PM

    "Avoid venturing out", the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation warned on Saturday after the India Meteorological Department gave sounded an "extremely heavy rainfall" alert. The weather situation will only get worse in the next 24 to 36 hours, the IMD said.

    Trail traffic disrupted

    The services on the main line and harbour line of Central Railway Suburban section of Mumbai have been suspended as a precautionary measure following accumulation of water on tracks.

    There were 23 bus breakdowns, of which ten BEST buses were stuck in flooded areas. Auto and taxi refusals are rampant due to rain and waterlogging. There is also a poor availability of cabs like Ola and Uber and surge price is at nearly double the normal fare.

    Monsoon rains: NDRF teams kept on standby; IMD says heavy downpour may continue in next 24 hours

    Services on all four lines between Sion and Kurla have been suspended from 7:20 am due to waterlogging after heavy rains.

    Air force launches helicopters to rescue operations

    Responding to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' request to airlift 35 people from the Ju-Nandkhuri village near Khandvali in Thane district, the Indian Air Force has deployed helicopters to conduct the rescue mission.

    More than 500 families shifted in Pune

    The Pune Municipal Corporation is moving over 500 families to safer locations as a flood-like situation arises in the city.

    High tide may spell trouble

    A high tide of 4.83 metres is expected today, in anticipation of which government authorities have been put on a high alert.

    Avoid outing as far as possible, the sea will be rough, fisherman warnings, heavy rainfall warnings have been issued in place, a statement said.

    On Saturday, two deaths were reported in Mumbai and neighbouring areas amid heavy rain. A man was electrocuted while another suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery collapsed in Thane's Mumbra, located on the outskirts of Mumbai.

    Read more about:

    heavy rains mumbai indian meteorological department

