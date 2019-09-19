Mumbai rains: Residents gear up for ‘heavy rainfall’ today, all schools closed

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Sep 19: Mumbai rains have once again picked up pace in the city and in its adjoining areas.

Since yesterday afternoon, rains have been going on over the city of dreams and a major amount of rainfall to the tune of 38 mm was recorded between 14:30 and 17:30 hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rainfall and has issued a red rain alert for Mumbai and Raigad districts. This indicates a precipitation of more than 204 mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning.

The IMD official said,''Mumbai city and the adjoining areas are likely to witness "extremely heavy rainfall" on Thursday.

Along with rains, lightning strikes are also making their appearances. Now, Mumbai rains are all set to intensify further resulting in traffic chaos and water logging in many parts. This will cause office commuters trouble in reaching their workplaces.

However, Mumbai would receive heavy rainfall on Friday, but Raigad will continue to receive extremely heavy showers that day also, the official said.

Education minister Ashish Shelar has announced that all schools and junior colleges in Thane, Konkan and Mumbai region will remain shut as the weather department forecast a red alert in these regions. He also asked district collectors to keep an eye on the developments.

This monsoon continued to sweep away records after the city reported its wettest September ever on Wednesday, breaking a 65-year-old record. With another 12 days to go till the end of the month, Mumbai has received 984.3mm rain from September 1 to September 18.