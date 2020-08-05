Mumbai rains: PM Modi assures all possible help to Uddhav Thackeray

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Aug 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the prevailing situation in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rains and assured all possible support, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Incessant heavy rains and strong winds battered Mumbai and adjoining areas on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall," the PMO tweeted. PM Modi assured Thackeray all possible support, it said.