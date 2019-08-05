Mumbai rains: Passengers stranded at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, NDRF teams deployed

By Shreya

Mumbai, Aug 05: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that intermittent rain or showers with heavy falls at isolated places likely to hit Mumbai and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

The South Central Railway on Monday morning cancelled at least 18 trains running through Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Several passengers were stranded at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus after 12 trains were cancelled, 6 shortly terminated, 2 partially cancelled, 1 diverted, and 1 rescheduled. NDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations in several districts.

The situation has led the Fifth Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to deploy a total of eight teams in Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Pune and Nashik.

Schools and colleges will be shut Monday in Mumbai, suburbs, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad district, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered. The government also asked the people to stay indoors and avoid coming out of their homes in the rain.