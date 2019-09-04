Mumbai Rains LIVE: Water logging in Navi Mumbai after heavy rains
Mumbai, Sep 04: People in Mumbai woke up to a rainy morning with water-logging being reported in some parts of the city. Areas like Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla received heavy rain in the wee hours. Several trains were also delayed due to the ongoing showers.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai and Thane for today. IMD has predicted that the two cities will receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.
Heavy rainfall impact.. Since its been raining continuously in Mumbai and around for last 2,3 days, there is possibility of local flooding in few pockets of low lying areas of Mumbai, since rainfall warnings are there for today also. TC... pic.twitter.com/vetdoI6n84
K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of of Meteorology at Indian Meteorological Department, posted on Twitter that there is possibility of local flooding in few pockets of low lying areas of Mumbai, since rainfall warnings are there for today also.
#6ETravelAdvisory: It's been pouring in #Mumbai. Keep enough travel time in hand and a tab on your flight status. For flight status, visit https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or send an SMS ST as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for Sep 04, send ST 333 0409 to 566772.
"It's been pouring in #Mumbai. Keep enough travel time in hand and a tab on your flight status. For flight status, visit http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT or send an SMS ST as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for Sep 04, send ST 333 0409 to 566772," IndiGo tweeted.
As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, several flights have been delayed at the airports in the city.
In wake of IMD's warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day on Wednesday, the schools will remain closed. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation posted this on Twitter.
Mumbai Police urges people to take precautions
Dear Mumbaikars,
The IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety.#Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai.
Streets flooded in Nala Sopara of Palghar, following heavy rainfall.
The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius respectively in Mumbai on Wednesday.
As many as 40 routes were diverted in nine waterlogged areas in Mumbai due to the heavy rains. Four routes were diverted on Sion Road causing traffic snarls around Samaj Mandir Hall in Pratiksha Nagar. Seven routes were diverted near Gandhi Market and five others were diverted around SV Road National College.
However, from Thursday onward the intensity of rains is expected to subside, and by Friday and Saturday, it will further reduce to light rains, IMD said.
"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read.
The city has been receiving heavy rainfall since Monday, the day that marked the arrival of Ganapati idols on Ganesh Chaturthi. From 8.30 a.m. on Monday to 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 131.4 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded at the observatory is considered the average for the entire city.
As a precautionary measure in wake of IMD's warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely.
The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius respectively in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Water logging in Navi Mumbai following heavy rainfall.
The Mumbai Police have urged the people to take precautions after IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
In wake of IMD's warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day on Wednesday, the schools will remain closed. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation posted this on Twitter.
