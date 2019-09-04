Home News India live

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Roads waterlogged , Trains delayed and airlines issue advisory

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Sep 04: People in Mumbai woke up to a rainy morning with water-logging being reported in some parts of the city. Areas like Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla received heavy rain in the wee hours. Several trains were also delayed due to the ongoing showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai and Thane for today. IMD has predicted that the two cities will receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

