    Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rains for next 3 days, red alert issued

    Mumbai, Sep18: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has issued a red alert in Mumbai from September 19-21, predicting 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall.

    Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rains for next three days, red alert issued

    Other than Mumbai, very heavy rains are expected over isolated places like Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts.

    Mumbai has already recorded its wettest monsoon since 1954. From June 1 to September 17, the rainfall recorded is 3,467.6 mm, surpassing the record of 1954 when 3,451.6 mm average seasonal rain was recorded.

    Meanwhile, at least 18 people were killed in Bihar in lightning strikes during heavy rainfall since Tuesday, PTI quoted officials as saying. According to the Bihar Disaster Management Department, three people were killed in Gaya and Kaimur each, followed by Patna, Bhojpur, East Champaran, Siwan and Arwal (two each) and Katihar and Jehanabad districts (one each).

