Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert; 3.28-meter high tide expected at 7:02 pm

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 15: Mumbai and the entire Maharashtra coast is witnessing very heavy rainfall since early morning. Water-logging has been reported in pockets and traffic movement is normal in commercial capital of India so far.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and warned of 'very heavy rainfall' in the city today.

In view of the expected heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a tweet on Wednesday, alerted residents about following "all necessary precautions".

"#IMDOrangeAlert @IndiaMetDept has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today," the civic body tweeted.

"Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water logged areas. A 3.28 mtr #HighTide at 19.02 hrs," it added.

KS Hosalikar, Deputy DG of IMD, tweeted, "IMD GFS forecast for rains indicate heavy to very heavy with possibilities of isol extremely heavy (more than 200mm) RF over Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today. Tomorrow trend to continue with little reduced intensity. Satellite, radar indicating intense clouds over the coast."

IMD GFS forecast for rains indicate heavy to very heavy with possibilities of isol extremely heavy (more than 200mm) RF over konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today. Tomorrow trend to continue with little reduced intensity.Satellite, radar indicating intense clouds over coast

PL TC pic.twitter.com/E0VPiN2qnz — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 15, 2020

A yellow alert for Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad and Jalna districts has also been issued.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall is expected in some places in Konkan and the intensity will go down later, the official added.

According to IMD, rainfall from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is considered 'heavy rainfall', while rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is termed 'very heavy rainfall'.