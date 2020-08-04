WATCH: High tide hits Mumbai; Landslide in Kandivali

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 04: A high tide of 4.45 metres hit Mumbai at around 12:47 pm as heavy rainfall continues to lash the city. The MeT department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for an extremely heavy downpour.

Heavy overnight rain caused a landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali early Tuesday morning, affecting vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, a fire control room official said.

#WATCH High tide hits #Mumbai as heavy rainfall continues to lash the city. The MeT department has sounded a red alert for today & tomorrow for an extremely heavy downpour. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/qrjUKWavdq — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

"We received a call around 7 am informing us about the debris on Ali Yavar Jung Marg (also known as the Western Express Highway)," the official said.

The Western Express Highway (WEH) is a major north- south arterial road, stretching from Dahisar to suburban Bandra in Mumbai.

Vehicular movement from the area towards south Mumbai was disrupted, affecting regular commuters and those involved in emergency services as authorities closed some portion of the road for clearing the debris, another official said.

A car was stuck in the debris and was later removed.

The south-bound traffic was diverted to another road, the fire control room official said, adding that work was on to remove the debris from the road.

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been receiving heavy showers since Monday night.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are likely to continue for next two days.