Mumbai rains: Five teams of NDRF on standby, says Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Sep 23: Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on standby in view of heavy rains that have lashed Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts and caused water-logging in many areas, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Wednesday.

Mumbai and neighbouring areas received intense spells of rain since Tuesday night, leaving many parts of the metropolis in waist deep water and disrupting rail and road traffic. Wadettiwar said in a statement that heavy rains caused flood-like situation in many places, adding that Disaster Management department is keeping a close watch on the situation.

Mumbai rains: Suburbs get over 280 mm rain in 24 hours; IMD warns of 'very intense rainfall’

He appealed to people to stay indoors in view of flooding in many areas in Mumbai and other places.

"Since last night, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts have been witnessing very heavy rains, due to which there is flood-like situation in many places. Five teams of NDRF are on stand by to assist local administration," the minister said.

Mumbai received one of the highest showers in the last 24 hours of this monsoon season and more rainfall is likely in the city and suburbs on Wednesday, as per India Meteorology Department (IMD).

Only Sushant took drugs, Rhea claims in latest plea | Oneindia News