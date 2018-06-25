English

Mumbai rains: Compound caves in, cars damaged in Wadala's Antop Hill

    Over 15 cars stuck in the rubble after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed at around 4.45 am on Vidyalankar road in Wadala's Antop Hill, following heavy rain Mumbai on Monday. Seven cars were damaged and residents are trapped inside the building.

    Cars were damaged after wall of an under construction building collapsed on Vidyalankar road in Mumbai. Courtesy: ANI news
    Fire brigade officials are helping out to rescue the residents trapped inside the building.

    A resident blamed the Mumbai Corporation for allowing for construction of high-rise building next to an apartment. "Cracks have appeared in the building, we have complained to the BMC. 242 flats in our apartment are at risk due to the ongoing construction nearby our apartment.

    "Mumbai received 231.4 mm rain in the last 24 hours, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said. "The Santacruz weather station recorded 231.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. So much rainfall is categorised as extremely heavy showers," IMD Mumbai Director Ajay Kumar told PTI.

    "This is the first extremely heavy rainfall recorded in Mumbai in the current season," he said. The rain intensity has gone up since yesterday afternoon and is expected to continue further, he said.

    Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Authority, Govt of India, has issued precautions on what to do or what not during heavy rains the in the city.

