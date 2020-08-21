Mumbai Rains: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, city receives heavy rainfall; High tide alert issued

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Aug 21: Heavy rains has been pouring in parts of Mumbai, just a day before the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities that are set to begin on Saturday. Earlier, the IMD had predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and several other parts of Maharashtra over the next few days.

A high tide alert has been sounded for around 1:30 pm on Friday. The tide could be around 4.75 metre-high.

Meanwhile, the Met department had also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Konkan region and central Maharashtra over the next few days. According to reports, Mumbai is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday as the city enters the 10-day Ganesh festival.

According to IMD, Palghar is likely to receive very heavy rainfall till August 24 while for Raigad the weather department has issued an orange alert predicting very heavy rainfall.

With the likely formation of a low pressure area over the North Bay on August 19, the weather conditions have intensified to bring widespread rainfall to Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat.

On Tuesday night, the Modak Sagar dam, one of the seven reservoirs which supply water to Mumbai, started overflowing following incessant rains in its catchment area. With good rainfall this month, the seven dams, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, have 83 per cent water stock now.