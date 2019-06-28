  • search
    Mumbai Rains 2019: Check out this funniest memes as city witnesses first heavy showers

    Mumbai, June 28: Monsoon has finally arrived! After Cyclone Vayu made its way past Mumbai, citizens finally saw a brief spate. Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall today, in major parts of the city and naturally they took to Twitter to share their joy.

    Mumbai Rains 2019: Check out this funniest memes as city witnesses first heavy showers
    Commuters ride a scooter on road during heavy rains.PTI Photo

    While, the citizens are gearing up to fight the traffic, possible floods and local trains delay, they are enjoying the first spell of rainfall. Those who love the rains took no time to update pictures and videos of the same on their social profiles. Check this Funny memes and jokes about the arrival of monsoons that have been trending on social media.

    While one of the Twitter user who has been living in Delhi shared this:

    heavy rains meme mumbai india meteorological department

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
