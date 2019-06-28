Mumbai Rains 2019: Check out this funniest memes as city witnesses first heavy showers

Mumbai, June 28: Monsoon has finally arrived! After Cyclone Vayu made its way past Mumbai, citizens finally saw a brief spate. Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall today, in major parts of the city and naturally they took to Twitter to share their joy.

While, the citizens are gearing up to fight the traffic, possible floods and local trains delay, they are enjoying the first spell of rainfall. Those who love the rains took no time to update pictures and videos of the same on their social profiles. Check this Funny memes and jokes about the arrival of monsoons that have been trending on social media.

When #MumbaiRains has come,

1 guy in every group of Mumbaikar who always ask 👇😂 pic.twitter.com/WsjtH0scso — SelfishMunda (@selfishmunda) June 28, 2019

Me taking leave from college due to rain

*My Uncle who crossed rivers to attend college.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/4gPQYm5wLT — Pawan Yadav (@pawanyadav4110) June 28, 2019

It easy to find trend of stock hard to find auto in rainy days.

#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zNzRQSMG3j — Shree (@TrendChanger777) June 28, 2019

It just takes 30 mins of #MumbaiRains for an average Mumbaikar to go from - Oh Wow! -to- What the Hell! — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 28, 2019

[Interview]



Interviewer: What is your greatest strength?



Me: Reaching office on time during #MumbaiRains



Interviewer: pic.twitter.com/E470SynwDc — Shruti Panhalkar (@panhalkarshruti) June 28, 2019

