  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai Rains LIVE: Rajdhani Express, August Kranti Rajdhani Express rescheduled

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 04: People in Mumbai woke up to a rainy morning with water-logging being reported in some parts of the city. Areas like Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla received heavy rain in the wee hours. Several trains were also delayed due to the ongoing showers.

    Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers pound Financial capital, trains delayed

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai and Thane for today. IMD has predicted that the two cities will receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

    Monsoon: IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    5:33 PM, 4 Sep
    Waterlogging at Nala Sopara(Palghar) railway station following heavy rain in the region
    4:59 PM, 4 Sep
    The Western Railway tweeted that in view of water logging on tracks at Nallasopara-Virar, 12951 Rajdhani Express and 12953 August Kranti Rajdhani Express will depart from Mumbai Central one hour later than their scheduled departure.
    4:57 PM, 4 Sep
    RPF rescues passengers from train stranded between Sion and Kurla
    4:57 PM, 4 Sep
    Mumbaikars! Watch out
    Western districts have received the most rainfall. Andheri West: 214.35 mm Andheri East: 200.17 mm Marol: 183.38 mm Vile Parle: 182.87 mm Kandivali: 170.67 mm
    Readers are requested to disregard the message.
    4:53 PM, 4 Sep
    Volume of rain in Mumbai
    Volume of rain in Mumbai
    Western districts have received the most rainfall. Andheri West: 214.35 mm Andheri East: 200.17 mm Marol: 183.38 mm Vile Parle: 182.87 mm Kandivali: 170.67 mm
    4:52 PM, 4 Sep
    Several parts of Mumbai got a break from the heavy rains, even as waterlogging continued to affect commute.
    4:51 PM, 4 Sep
    Train service from CST to Thane stopped
    Central Railway: Due to continuous & heavy rains, services stopped between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Thane on main line. CSMT-Vadala/Andheri/Goregaon; Vadala-Vashi on harbour line; Belapur-Kharkopar on 4th corridor.
    4:33 PM, 4 Sep
    Pune
    Pune
    Guards sit at a 'visarjan' ghat near SM Joshi Bridge after 25000 cusecs of water was released
    3:42 PM, 4 Sep
    Central Railway has suspended services between CSMT and Thane on main line, CSMT and Vadala/Andheri/Goregaon, Vadala and Mankhurd on harbour line, Belapur and Kharkopar on fourth corridor. Services are running between Makhurd and Panvel, Thane and Vashi/Panvel, Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopilo, Nerul-Karkopar-Nerul.
    3:42 PM, 4 Sep
    Most of the private companies in the city declared holiday following heavy rains
    3:41 PM, 4 Sep
    Skymet Weather said that Santacruz recorded 207 millimetres of rains between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Thursday. Showers are likely to continue in parts of Mumbai for the next few hours.
    3:40 PM, 4 Sep
    According to IMD, the lowest visibility on Tuesday was 800m at the Mumbai airport between 5 and 6 pm.
    3:39 PM, 4 Sep
    Konkan route traffic hit due to mud and land slide between Nagothane and Roha. Goa bound trains stopped, however, Mumbai bound line available for traffic.
    3:38 PM, 4 Sep
    Western Railway announces cancellation of some train
    Western Railway announced cancellation of some train
    3:38 PM, 4 Sep
    Western Railway offers refunds
    Western Railway offers refunds
    3:25 PM, 4 Sep
    Here's how much rain the city received
    Here's how much rain the city received
    3:24 PM, 4 Sep
    A 62-year-old man drowned in a flooded drain at Naikpada in Bhiwandi area of Thane, district disaster control room officer Anita Jawanjal told PTI.
    3:23 PM, 4 Sep
    Nearly 1500 people were evacuated from Kurla's Mithi river area as the river crossed its danger mark.
    2:18 PM, 4 Sep
    Vistara warns fliers
    Heavy rains threaten to hit Vistara Airlines schedule in Mumbai
    2:17 PM, 4 Sep
    Maharashtra
    Tulinj Police Station in Palghar district flooded, following heavy rainfall.
    2:16 PM, 4 Sep
    Maharashtra
    Railway tracks submerged at Sion Railway Station following heavy rainfall in Mumbai.
    1:31 PM, 4 Sep
    Two teams of National Disaster Response Force have moved for Panvel and Raigad for pre-positioning in view of incessant rainfall.
    1:29 PM, 4 Sep
    Flights might get affected, SpiceJet issues travel advisory
    "Due to Bad Weather (Heavy Rainfall) at Mumbai (BOM), our departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status..." the private carrier says.
    1:25 PM, 4 Sep
    High tide at 3:17 pm
    High tide is expected to take place at 3:17 pm.
    1:21 PM, 4 Sep
    Mumbai on Red alert
    IMD upgrades warning alert for Mumbai from Orange to Red. There are four colours that are universally followed to denote how bad the weather situation is in a particular area. These are: Green: No warning which means no action needs to be taken. The situation is normal Yellow: Watch which means people should be alert and stay updated on how the weather situation is evolving. Orange: People need to stay alert and be prepared for disruption of normal services, especially when it comes to commute Red: Warning! It is time to take action as the weather situation is extremely bad.
    1:20 PM, 4 Sep
    Long distance trains at Nallasopara running at restricted speed
    Water levels reaching above 120 mm of tracks at Nallasopara on fast line, few long-distance trains are running at restricted speed.
    1:20 PM, 4 Sep
    6 train lines between Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg stopped
    Services on all six train lines between Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg stopped, says Central Railway
    1:18 PM, 4 Sep
    Avoid Western Express Highway, tweets Skymet weather
    Private weather forecaster Skymet tweets to avoid Western Express Highway.
    1:15 PM, 4 Sep
    Due to water logging at Vasai-Virar following trains short terminated and reversed
    Western Railways issued list of trains short terminated and reversed following heavy rains
    11:57 AM, 4 Sep
    Trains held up in Valsad section due to point failure at Vira
    READ MORE

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai rains weather forecast

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue