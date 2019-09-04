Mumbai Rains UPDATE: IMD issues ‘red alert’ as city battered by heavy rains
oi-Madhuri Adnal
By Simran Kashyap
Mumbai, Sep 04: Heavy rains pounded Mumbai and some other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, causing flooding in low-lying areas and cancellation of several local trains, delayed flights and slow road traffic movement.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense showers in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas in the next 24 hours and issued a 'red alert', asking the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation: Additional Municipal Commissioner A Jarhad visited Manohardas school near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, to ensure people stranded due to Mumbai rains get proper care. BMC declared schools under its jurisdiction as shelters, earlier today.
11:50 PM, 4 Sep
IndiGo: Due to Mumbai rains, we're offering rescheduling/cancellation fee waiver (fare difference, if any is applicable) to passengers travelling to/fro Mumbai till tomorrow Sep 5, 2019.
11:50 PM, 4 Sep
Central Railway: Though heavy rains have relented, water not yet receded between Kurla and Sion/Chunabhatti section. As soon as the water goes below track level, we will update the resumption of services. As of now, no services are being run between CSMT-Vashi, CSMT-Thane section.
8:10 PM, 4 Sep
Out of the 150 weather stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around 100 recorded over 200 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, the IMD said.
8:09 PM, 4 Sep
The Western Railway said trains on its slow lines were suspended between Churchgate and Vasai Road due to water-logging (about 180 mm above tracks) at Matunga Road. However, the services were running on its fast lines between Churchgate and Vasai Road.
8:09 PM, 4 Sep
The Mumbai civic body asked all schools to remain shut and to ensure that the students were sent back home safely.
8:09 PM, 4 Sep
The State government has asked the officials concerned to monitor the inflow of water in dams in western Maharashtra, where some districts were ravaged by floods last month.
6:28 PM, 4 Sep
Three NDRF teams have been deployed across Maharashtra as of now.
5:33 PM, 4 Sep
Waterlogging at Nala Sopara(Palghar) railway station following heavy rain in the region
4:59 PM, 4 Sep
The Western Railway tweeted that in view of water logging on tracks at Nallasopara-Virar, 12951 Rajdhani Express and 12953 August Kranti Rajdhani Express will depart from Mumbai Central one hour later than their scheduled departure.
4:57 PM, 4 Sep
RPF team safely escorting passengers from a local held up between Sion and Kurla. They were sent to Kurla platform safely. pic.twitter.com/eYYDKq1rGl
RPF rescues passengers from train stranded between Sion and Kurla
4:57 PM, 4 Sep
4:53 PM, 4 Sep
Volume of rain in Mumbai
Western districts have received the most rainfall.
Andheri West: 214.35 mm
Andheri East: 200.17 mm
Marol: 183.38 mm
Vile Parle: 182.87 mm
Kandivali: 170.67 mm
4:52 PM, 4 Sep
Several parts of Mumbai got a break from the heavy rains, even as waterlogging continued to affect commute.
4:51 PM, 4 Sep
Train service from CST to Thane stopped
Central Railway: Due to continuous & heavy rains, services stopped between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Thane on main line. CSMT-Vadala/Andheri/Goregaon; Vadala-Vashi on harbour line; Belapur-Kharkopar on 4th corridor.
4:33 PM, 4 Sep
Pune
Guards sit at a 'visarjan' ghat near SM Joshi Bridge after 25000 cusecs of water was released
3:42 PM, 4 Sep
Central Railway has suspended services between CSMT and Thane on main line, CSMT and Vadala/Andheri/Goregaon, Vadala and Mankhurd on harbour line, Belapur and Kharkopar on fourth corridor. Services are running between Makhurd and Panvel, Thane and Vashi/Panvel, Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopilo, Nerul-Karkopar-Nerul.
3:42 PM, 4 Sep
Most of the private companies in the city declared holiday following heavy rains
3:41 PM, 4 Sep
Skymet Weather said that Santacruz recorded 207 millimetres of rains between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Thursday. Showers are likely to continue in parts of Mumbai for the next few hours.
3:40 PM, 4 Sep
According to IMD, the lowest visibility on Tuesday was 800m at the Mumbai airport between 5 and 6 pm.
3:39 PM, 4 Sep
Konkan route traffic hit due to mud and land slide between Nagothane and Roha. Goa bound trains stopped, however, Mumbai bound line available for traffic.
3:38 PM, 4 Sep
Western Railway announces cancellation of some train
Kindly note. Following trains are cancelled due to heavy water logging on tracks at Nallasopara - Virar after incessant heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/VCfG7UBr8B
A 62-year-old man drowned in a flooded drain at Naikpada in Bhiwandi area of Thane, district disaster control room officer Anita Jawanjal told PTI.
3:23 PM, 4 Sep
Nearly 1500 people were evacuated from Kurla's Mithi river area as the river crossed its danger mark.
2:18 PM, 4 Sep
Vistara warns fliers
#TravelUpdate : Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, flights to/from Mumbai may be impacted throughout the day. Please visit https://t.co/IZ9taSJiWX or SMS UK to 9289228888 for updated flight status. Thank you.
Railway tracks submerged at Sion Railway Station following heavy rainfall in Mumbai.
11:25 AM, 4 Sep
As a precautionary measure in wake of IMD's warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely.
11:25 AM, 4 Sep
The city has been receiving heavy rainfall since Monday, the day that marked the arrival of Ganapati idols on Ganesh Chaturthi. From 8.30 a.m. on Monday to 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 131.4 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded at the observatory is considered the average for the entire city.
11:25 AM, 4 Sep
"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read.
11:25 AM, 4 Sep
However, from Thursday onward the intensity of rains is expected to subside, and by Friday and Saturday, it will further reduce to light rains, IMD said.
11:25 AM, 4 Sep
As many as 40 routes were diverted in nine waterlogged areas in Mumbai due to the heavy rains. Four routes were diverted on Sion Road causing traffic snarls around Samaj Mandir Hall in Pratiksha Nagar. Seven routes were diverted near Gandhi Market and five others were diverted around SV Road National College.
11:25 AM, 4 Sep
The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius respectively in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Water logging in Navi Mumbai following heavy rainfall.
11:52 AM, 4 Sep
Mumbai Police urges people to take precautions
Dear Mumbaikars,
The IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety.#Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai.
The Mumbai Police have urged the people to take precautions after IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
11:52 AM, 4 Sep
In wake of IMD's warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day on Wednesday, the schools will remain closed. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation posted this on Twitter.
11:52 AM, 4 Sep
As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, several flights have been delayed at the airports in the city.
11:53 AM, 4 Sep
IndiGO issues travel advisory
#6ETravelAdvisory: It's been pouring in #Mumbai. Keep enough travel time in hand and a tab on your flight status. For flight status, visit https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or send an SMS ST as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for Sep 04, send ST 333 0409 to 566772.
"It's been pouring in #Mumbai. Keep enough travel time in hand and a tab on your flight status. For flight status, visit http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT or send an SMS ST as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for Sep 04, send ST 333 0409 to 566772," IndiGo tweeted.
11:54 AM, 4 Sep
Heavy rainfall impact.. Since its been raining continuously in Mumbai and around for last 2,3 days, there is possibility of local flooding in few pockets of low lying areas of Mumbai, since rainfall warnings are there for today also. TC... pic.twitter.com/vetdoI6n84
K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of of Meteorology at Indian Meteorological Department, posted on Twitter that there is possibility of local flooding in few pockets of low lying areas of Mumbai, since rainfall warnings are there for today also.
Private weather forecaster Skymet tweets to avoid Western Express Highway.
1:20 PM, 4 Sep
6 train lines between Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg stopped
Services on all six train lines between Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg stopped, says Central Railway
1:20 PM, 4 Sep
Long distance trains at Nallasopara running at restricted speed
Water levels reaching above 120 mm of tracks at Nallasopara on fast line, few long-distance trains are running at restricted speed.
1:21 PM, 4 Sep
Mumbai on Red alert
IMD upgrades warning alert for Mumbai from Orange to Red. There are four colours that are universally followed to denote how bad the weather situation is in a particular area. These are: Green: No warning which means no action needs to be taken. The situation is normal Yellow: Watch which means people should be alert and stay updated on how the weather situation is evolving. Orange: People need to stay alert and be prepared for disruption of normal services, especially when it comes to commute Red: Warning! It is time to take action as the weather situation is extremely bad.
1:25 PM, 4 Sep
High tide at 3:17 pm
High tide is expected to take place at 3:17 pm.
1:29 PM, 4 Sep
Flights might get affected, SpiceJet issues travel advisory
"Due to Bad Weather (Heavy Rainfall) at Mumbai (BOM), our departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status..." the private carrier says.
1:31 PM, 4 Sep
Two teams of National Disaster Response Force have moved for Panvel and Raigad for pre-positioning in view of incessant rainfall.
Tulinj Police Station in Palghar district flooded, following heavy rainfall.
2:18 PM, 4 Sep
Vistara warns fliers
#TravelUpdate : Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, flights to/from Mumbai may be impacted throughout the day. Please visit https://t.co/IZ9taSJiWX or SMS UK to 9289228888 for updated flight status. Thank you.
