Services on the Central Railway line in Mumbai have been badly hit on Tuesday morning after scores of job aspirants protested on the tracks demanding employment in Central Railways.

The protest by All India Railway Act Apprenticeship students are being held between Matunga and Dadar on Central line, giving a tough time to commuters going to work.

"Entire four lines are affected between Matunga and CSMT. Police and railway official are having talks with them", the official said.

"There has been no recruitment since last four years. We are struggling from pillars to post. Over 10 students have committed suicide. We cannot let such things happen," a student who was part of the protest said.

"We will not budge from here until and unless Railway Minister Piyush Goyal come and meet us. Our several prayers made to DRM (Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division) have failed," another student said.

"Mumbai police along with GRP and RPF jawans are having talks with the students and railway's first priority was to clear the track first," Chief PRO of Central Railway Sunil Udasi said.

Students shouting slogans against railways held a placard in their hands demanding one-time settlement from GM quota and said that they demand jobs from government.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

