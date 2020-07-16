YouTube
    Mumbai: Portion of 5-storey Bhanushali building near Fort area collapses; search operation underway

    Mumbai, July 16: Several persons are feared trapped under debris after a corner portion of an old six- storey building collapsed in south Mumbai's Fort area on Thursday afternoon.

    Mumbai: Portion of Bhanushali building at Fort, collapses; search operation underway

    No injuries have been reported so far. The incident took place around 4.43 pm at the Bhanushali building in Fort near Lucky House. Fire services have been pressed into service for rescue operations.

    Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, city records second-highest single-day rainfall since 2015

    Besides, several people are stranded in the part of the building which is intact as staircases were blocked, Fire Brigade officials said. Stranded people were being rescued using ladders, they added. The city has been receiving heavy rainfall over the last two days.

    Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said,''I have heard that repair work was underway at the building. The families still in the building will be evacuated.''

    In June, a portion of a three-storey vacant building collapsed in Khar area of Mumbai. No was injured in the incident that took place at 4:30am but it led to traffic congestion in the area.

