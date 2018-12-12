Home News India Mumbai Police’s Mowgli tweet serves a strong message and netizens are loving it

Mumbai Police’s Mowgli tweet serves a strong message and netizens are loving it

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Mumbai, Dec 12: The Mumbai Police has stolen the hearts of a lot of intelligence and fun-loving people of late, thanks to some of the most creative content its social media team makes to convey messages to the public.

While at times it makes use of hot current topics and links it with its messages so that they catch attention of the people, sometimes it comes up with random ideas to drive home a point. The latest meme that the cops in the Maximum City came up features two characters from Rudyard Kipling's 'The Jungle Book' - Mowgli and Kaa (a python) conveys message over fighting drugs and it was an instant hit with the netizens since several of them grew up seeing the popular series on television involving the loveable fictional characters.

Also Read | This photo of a man who coughed-up 6-inch-wide blood clot shaped like lung tree is going viral

In a tweet posted on Monday, December 10, Kaa is seen trapping Mowgli after trapping him and the Mumbai Police came up with a worthy caption: "Clutches of drugs are never so tight that you 'Kaan't' escape." The tweet also featured the hashtag "SayNoToDrugs".

Here are some other tweets that the Mumbai Police or accounts related to it have come up with from time to time:

Don't let drugs suffocate the life out of you #SayNoToDrugs pic.twitter.com/ucujlHX3WR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 11, 2018

Keep different, strong passwords for all your online accounts. Avoid putting all your eggs in one basket. #CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/kZaHUYikRJ — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) December 11, 2018

Don’t let your wellness be a thing of past #DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/obQUFPFUFn — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 10, 2018

Meet Saina, the sniffer dog of Anti-Narcotics Cell, who can easily weed out weed! #SayNoToDrugs #DogsThatRescue pic.twitter.com/wZZUh4ylWj — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 24, 2018