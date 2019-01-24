Mumbai Police uses ‘Uri’ dialogue to raise cybersecurity awareness & social media is loving it

  • search
    Mumbai, Jan 24: The Mumbai Police is at it again. The Maximum City's cops have been known for their sense of humour when conveying social messages and the latest one they have come up with the recent Blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

    The tweet uses the popular dialogue from the film featuring Vicky Kaushal: "How's the Josh?" to which his battalion responds: "High, sir!" Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his speech of a film industry programme by greeting the audience with the same dialogue.

    And now, the Mumbai Police chipped in to make use of the same to send across an important message on cybersecurity, a common menace in today's heavily linked world.

    Also Read | IT rules to be amended to curb social media misuse

    The Mumbai Police used a GIF of the soldiers replying to Kaushal in the film but its question was: "What are the chances of my weak password getting hacked?" The soldiers' response of "High Sir!" was aimed at making people aware about setting a strong password when online. The tweet was liked 2.8k times and the Twitterati even came up with some funny takes on it. Everyone was impressed nevertheless.

    Also actress Yami Gautam, who is also there in the film, came up with a pleasing reaction. A few days ago, the Nagpur Police too came up with a meme using the same dialogue of the film which was released on January 11 and is making brisk business.

    Here are some reactions from the Twitterati:

     

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 9:37 [IST]
