Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut in Javed Akthar defamation case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Jan 20: The Mumbai police has summoned actor Kangana Ranaut in connection with a defamation case filed against her by veteran writer and lyricist, Javed Akhtar.

She has been asked to appear before the Juhu police on Friday, a police officer quoted by PTI said. In November last year, Akhtar had filed a defamation case against Ranaut for making baseless allegations before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate in television interviews. He sought action against her under the relevant sections of the IPC.

She had said in the interview that Akhtar had threatened her to withdraw the case against Hrithik Roshan.

Akhtar said that she had dragged his name while referring to a coterie that exists in Bollywood.