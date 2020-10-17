YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai Police make 6th arrest in fake TRP case

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 17: The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Friday made a sixth arrest in the fake Television Rating Points (TRP) racket case, an official said.

    Umesh Mishra, a resident of suburban Andheri, was nabbed by a crime branch team from Virar area, he said.

    Mumbai Police make 6th arrest in fake TRP case

    Mishra allegedly paid bribes to the people at whose houses meters collecting viewership data were installed to watch a particular news channel, the official said.

    BARC pauses news channel ratings to review system amidst TRP scam probe

    The alleged fake TRP scam came to light when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint with the police through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain channels were rigging TRP numbers to lure advertisers.

    It was alleged that some families at whose houses metres for collecting data of viewership were installed were bribed to tune into a particular channel.

    Last week, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had claimed that Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Box Cinema and Fakt Marathi -- manipulated TRP for better advertisement revenue. Republic TV rubbished Singh's claims.

    More SCAM News

    Read more about:

    scam mumbai police media

    Story first published: Saturday, October 17, 2020, 8:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X