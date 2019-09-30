  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai police file FIR against HDIL, PMC Bank Officials; SIT formed to probe case

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 30: The Mumbai Police on Monday filed a case against the former bank management and promoters of HDIL in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank case and said a special investigation team will be probing the case.

    Mumbai police file FIR against HDIL, PMC Bank Officials; SIT formed to probe case

    Based on a complaint by RBI-appointed administrator, the city police's Economic Offences Wing filed a first information report (FIR) in the case for forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy against the officials.

    As per initial investigations, the bank's losses since 2008 were Rs 4,355.46 crore, police said.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai sit

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue