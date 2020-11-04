Mumbai Police enter Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami’s residence, attempts to detain him

Get ready to face us in court: Arnab Goswami on Mumbai cop’s probe naming Republic TV in TRP fraud

Mumbai, Nov 04: In a shocking incident, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence and allegedy manhandled Arnab Goswami. It is reportedly said that as many as 10 police personnel entered the residence of Arnab, with the video captured LIVE. They pushed and heckled Arnab demanding him to come out.

According to the police, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer.

In 2018, an architect and his mother committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswamis Republic TV, the official said.

It also said that the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. As many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel are in the building premises of Arnab, many armed.

When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that a re-investigation has been ordered on a fresh complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik.

Deshmukh had said Adnya alleged that the Alibaug police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami's channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.