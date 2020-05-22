  • search
    Mumbai: Police constable succumbs to coronavirus

    Mumbai, May 22: A 55-year-old constable of the Mumbai police succumbed to the novel coronavirus an official said.

    The deceased constable was posted at the Vile Parle police station and had tested positive for the virus early this month, he said.

    He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital since May 9, but died on Thursday, he said.

    CISF conducts flag march in Mumbai to enforce lockdown

    This is 11th death of a policeman from Mumbai due to COVID-19 and and 17th in the Maharashtra police force, the official said.

    Earlier in the day, a 43-year-old police constable succumbed to the deadly infection at a hospital in Pune, while a woman constable died in Thane, the official said.

    Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 8:37 [IST]
