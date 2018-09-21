Mumbai Police comes up with a loveable message of peace and harmony

Mumbai, Sept 21: The Mumbai Police is known for its unique take on things that strikes a chord with the common man. Recently, it came up with a cricket analogy to convey the message to the pedestrians to abide by the rules while on the streets. Next, it decided to spread the message of communal harmony and love and it saw heart-felt appreciation.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday, September 20, posted a photo which showed a 'Sabil' set up by members of the Muslim community to help the thirsty next to a Ganesh Chaturthi mandap in the city's Ambika Nagar, Parksite, to highlight a peaceful co-existence in these times of deep polarisation.

The photo was accompanied by the caption: "If you can see it, you can feel it!" The cops also called it the "real beauty of Mumbai city in one frame". The tweet received nearly 3,000 likes at the times of writing this article.

If you can see it, you can feel it!



The real beauty of Mumbai City in one frame - a Muharram Chabil next to Lord Ganesha pandal at Ambika Nagar, Parksite #UnityInDiversity #Ganeshotsav pic.twitter.com/6az6ETX8Bu — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 20, 2018

While Ganesh Chaturthi was on September 13 and a seven-day celebration is observed in these parts, Muharram, which falls on Friday, September 21, is the Muslims' pious day of mourning and is observed with fasting and processions.

The social media can also be used to spread positive vibes is the other lesson that Mumbai Police preached here.

There were a few negative reactions to the tweet but there were a lot more positive ones as well. Here are few of the positive takes on the Mumbai Police's action:

