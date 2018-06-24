English

Mumbai: One killed in fire at Kothari House building

    A major fire at Kothari House building in Mumbai's Girgaon area on Sunday has left one person dead. The fire broke out around 6 pm today.

    Mumbai: One killed in fire at Kothari House building (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As per latest reports, the fire has been doused but the search operations are still underway.

    The fire erupted at the Kothari House building in Goregaonkar lane, near Central Plaza cinema, Charni road.

    Since the fire had spread to upper floors of the building, the firefighters had to use water to douse the flames.

    The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 21:22 [IST]
