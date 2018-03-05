Mumbai: One arrested over last year's Bhendi Bazaar building collapse

Mumbai JJ Marg Police on Monday arrested 1 person over last year's Bhendi Bazaar building collapse in Mumbai. The arrested person is Hashim Wajuddin, an official of Saifee Burhani Upliftment trust.

The incident had claimed 37 lives, after which case of negligence was registered against the developer.

The tragedy struck barely two days after torrential rain brought the city to its knees, crippling road, rail and air services, inundating homes and leaving at least 10 people dead. Many suspect the downpour caused further damage to the ramshackle structure, causing its crash.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.