Mumbai: Ola driver thrashed by protesters for working during indefinite strike

Mumbai, Oct 30: A Ola driver was thrashed by protesters for working during indefinite strike called by Ola & Uber cab drivers.

The strike called by Ola-Uber drivers entered the ninth day on Tuesday, leaving office-goers hassled during morning and evening peak hours. Meanwhile, a case has been registered.

#WATCH: Ola driver thrashed by protesters for working during indefinite strike called by Ola & Uber cab drivers; Case registered. The protesters are demanding increased earnings& better work schedule. They have been on strike since Oct 22. #Mumbai (Note: Strong language) (26.10) pic.twitter.com/vm21THepjg — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018

The drivers are protesting against low earnings as against rising fuel prices. They seek an assured business of Rs 3,000 a day, the fixed fare of Rs 16/km for small AC cars, Rs 18/km for AC Sedans, Rs 22/km for AC SUVs, and also want to be included in Mumbai's taxi scheme. They have been on strike since Oct 22.

According to the union sources, the companies have assured them that they will also not increase the company-owned vehicles which they had given out on lease and that there will be equal distribution of trips amongst its drivers.