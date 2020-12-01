Mumbai: NCB seeks cancellation of Bharti Singh, husband's bail

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 01: The Narcotics Control Bureau has approached a special NDPS court in Mumbai seeking cancellation of bail of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbhachiya in a drug case.

The couple was arrested on November 21 after 86.5 grams of ganja were allegedly found in their home during a raid and the two were granted bail by a magistrate court on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

Mumbai court grants bail to comedian Bharti Singh, husband Harsh Limbachiya in drugs case

The NCB approached the special NDPS court seeking cancellation of bail and allowing the agency their custodial interrogation by setting aside a lower court's order remanding them to judicial custody. The court issued notice to the couple on Tuesday and the matter is likely to be heard next week.

The drugs seized from Singh's possession fall in the "small quantity" category, which has an upper limit of 1,000 grams of ganja, as per the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and attracts a jail term of up to one year and/or fine of Rs 10,000. Singh's name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler, investigators had said.

Farmer Protest: Farmers' meet with centre ends, no decision yet|Oneindia News

The NCB is probing alleged drug use in Bollywood post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his Bandra home in June.