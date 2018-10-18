Mumbai model Mansi Dixit was murdered for refusing sex, say police

Mumbai, Oct 18: Muzzammil Syed, the 19-year-old student who was arrested in connection with the murder of 20-year-old model, Mansi Dixit, on Wednesday told the cops that he killed her after she turned down his demand for sex. The body of Dixit was found dumped in the mangroves at Malad on Monday.

The model, Mansi Dixit, was in her early 20s and was an aspiring actress. The victim hailed from Rajasthan and was living in a flat in Andheri to work as a model and try her luck in Bollywood. She was a very ambitious woman who had made some appearances in mainstream movies and also acted in short films.

It is learnt that Dixit had returned from her native town in Rajasthan on Sunday. Syed too had arrived in the city only a few days ago from his native place in Hyderabad.

The next day, Syed and Dixit had met for the first time when Dixit went to his residence in Milat Nagar at Andheri West.

Syed in his confession said he got scared after she lost conscious. He tried to wake her up by sprinkling water on her. She then gained partial consciousness. However, Syed was worried that his mother would come home. So, he strangled her with a rope.

He then booked a cab from his phone to dispose of her body. The cab driver, who witnessed this series of events, sensed something was amiss and informed the police. The cops reached the spot, under Bangur Nagar police station limits, and found Mansi's body inside a suitcase with a rope tied around her neck.

Police then arrested Syed within four hours.