Mumbai power outage: After waiting of 15 hours, electricity restored in suburban areas

HJS lodges complaint against news portal for remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji

NCB raids show how Mumbai has become India’s leading drug destination

Mumbai metro reopens today after months of covid lockdown

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 19: Metro services in Mumbai are set to resume from today with standard operating procedure under its mission ''begin again''.

Shut for more than six months, metro services will begin from the Ghatkopar-Versova Metro One line - which was the only functional line before the nationwide lockdown in March - resuming operations.

Mumbai Metro to begin from today: Check guidelines

The trains will run from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm.

Use of mask, maintaining social distancing will be mandatory, and thermal screening of passengers will be done at entry gates.

Children, elderly people advised not to travel by metro.

According to report in PTI, only 200 services of trains will run with services in either direction in up to 8 minutes as against 5 minutes and 400 services earlier.

As against 1,350 people per service earlier, now the train will carry only 360 people, news agency PTI reported.

Passengers are encouraged to use digital tickets, smart cards or QR code-based tickets.No plastic token will be issued.

Carry minimum luggage and avoid metallic items.

Leave the marked seats inside the train vacant.

Temperatures inside the coaches will be maintained between 25-27 degree Celsius.

Use of Aarogya Setu is advised.