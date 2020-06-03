Mumbai may have escaped worst of Cyclone Nisarga; winds to slow down

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 03: Coronavirus-hit Mumbai may have escaped the worst of the tropical storm, as severe cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm is expected to weaken into a cyclone in a few hours.

Nisarga, the second to strike India in two weeks blew in from the Arabian Sea, making landfall at the coastal town Alibaug at around 12.30 pm, the process of which finished by 4 pm.

The intensity of the cyclone is likely to weaken by midnight, and will be subsiding completely by Thursday morning.

IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the landfall began at 12.30pm at Alibaug and was completed by 2.30pm. The storm lay 75 km southeast of Mumbai and 65 km west of Pune.

"It has started weakening. The wind speed is currently 90-100 km per hour and the intensity will reduce further by the evening," he said.

The cyclone will further weaken into a cyclonic storm by evening and into a deep depression by late night.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall will take place at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over coastal Karnataka and Marathawada during the next 6 hours.