Mumbai: Massive fire in Aarey forest opposite Gokuldham near Goregaon

By
    Mumbai, Dec 3: A major fire erupted in the Aarey forest near Goregaon suburb of north-west Mumbai on Monday evening. The fire broke out behind Infinity IT Park at General AK Vaidya Marg, Dindoshi. No casualties were reported till late evening.

    The fire, which broke out at around 6:21 pm escalated to level three by 8:o5 pm. According to Mumbai fire brigade, the fire, which was confined to trees and dry leaves, spread across an area of about 3-4 kilometers. Although, there were no reported casualties, a heavy damage to the forest is being feared.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 23:43 [IST]
