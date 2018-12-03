Mumbai: Massive fire in Aarey forest opposite to Gokuldham near Goregaon

Mumbai, Dec 3: A major fire erupted in the Aarey forest near Goregaon suburb of north-west Mumbai on Monday evening.

The fire, which broke out at around 6:21 pm escalated to level three by 8:o5 pm. According to Mumbai fire brigade, the fire, which was confined to trees and dry leaves, spread across an area of about 3-4 kilometers.

The area where theh fire is raging is covered by forest. Vehicles of the Fire Brigade are finding it difficult to reach the spot.

Firmen have been able to make two hose lines to douse the fire. Green tree branches, which do not catch fire easily, are being used to beat out the flames.

There are tribal hamlets inside the forest and all police stations in the area have been instructed to safely evacuate tribals and their cattle.

It is not yet clearly known what started the fire.