    Mumbai Marathon 2020: 64-years-old dies of cardiac arrest while running

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 19: A 64-year-old man died of cardiac arrest while running the Mumbai Marathon 2020 on Sunday. The half marathon began at 5.15 am and the 10k run started at 6.30 am.

    The man has been identified as Gajanan Maljalkar, who was running in the category of senior citizens, collapsed after running 4kms. He was rushed to the Bombay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

    Total 7 people suffered heart attack during the run today. All 7 people are under treatment at the hospital.

    The 10k marathon started from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) station in Mumbai, and thousands if runners ran through the city, touching Bandra-Worli sealink, Marine drive, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Haji Ali and Peddar road on their way.

    Honorary Captain P Dhayalan (64), who was disabled after being injured in a blast while defusing a mine in Sri Lanka in 1987, was among the 'War Disabled' participants in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday.

      NEWS AT NOON, JANUARY 19th, 2020

      Mumbai Marathon 2019: Runners hit streets; BEST, local train services affected

      At least 20 war-disabled defence personnel participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon to spread the message of 'converting disability into ability'.

      A host of elite distance runners from Africa have entered the race along with top Indian runners like Asian Marathon men's champion Gopi T and Asian Games women's steeplechase medallist Sudha Singh.

      The full Marathon starts and ends at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in South Mumbai.

      Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
