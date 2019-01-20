Mumbai Marathon 2019: Runners hit streets; BEST, local train services affected

  • search
    Mumbai, Jan 20: The 16th edition of the the prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon 2019 was flagged off by legendary boxer Mary Kom from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Sunday.

    With many first-time runners geared up for the 16th edition of the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday early morning, over 46,000 including some of the world's best runners hit Mumbai streets.

    The total prize money awarded will be USD 405,000. The event is being held under six categories - marathon, half marathon, open 10K run, dream run, senior citizens' run and champions with disability.

    As per a report, 8,414 runners are expected to participate in the Full Marthon, 15, 457 in Half Marathon, 2,516 in Open 10K, 17,661 in Dream Run, 1,005 in Senior Citizens Run, and 1,301 in Champions with Disability.

    Speaking to reporters, Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said, "Road diversions have been made, and traffic constables are deployed to assist the common man to look for a substitute route."

    For the 2019 edition, Tata Mumbai Marathon had launched the initiative 'Mumkin Hai - Run for the Full' with Mumbai Striders, aiming to galvanise, encourage and assist amateur half marathoners to push their limits towards becoming a full marathoner.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 9:51 [IST]
