Mumbai: Man rapes woman, shoots boyfriend for resisting

A 26-year-old man was shot by a robber, who fled with their mobile phones and a two-wheeler in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident took place at Ambernath-Titwala Road on Monday night.

The man identified as Ganesh Dinkar, worked as a chef at a Chinese stall, went for a long drive along with his girlfriend. The couple had been dating for the past one year. While heading towards their destination, Dinkar stopped his bike near a hillock to answer the call of nature. His girlfriend was waiting near the bike.

The robber then caught her hand. Dinkar came running to rescue his girlfriend and asked him to leave her hand. The accused got furious and threatened to shoot Dinkar if they did not give him their valuables and money.

A case has been filed by the Titwala police under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act, 1959.

