    Mumbai man plans to sue own parents because they gave him birth without his consent

    Mumbai, Feb 5: This world never ceases to surprise us. A man from Mumbai has decided to sue his own parents because they brought them into the world without taking his 'consent'.

    The 27-year-old, named Raphael Samuel, is upset that his parents did not take his permission for giving him birth, as per reports and posts on social media site Facebook.

    Samuel, a believer in anti-natalism, which assigns a negative value to birth, and is convinced that human beings are a destructive force on earth and it is wrong to reproduce more of them.

    Watch the video here

    If one thinks that the man has a bad relationship with his parents and hence taking such a stand, it is not true. In fact, he has a cordial relationship with them but ideologically, he is opposed to people giving birth to a child just for the sake of it.

    "I love my parents, and we have a great relationship, but they had me for their joy and their pleasure. My life has been amazing, but I don't see why I should put another life through the rigamarole of school and finding a career, especially when they didn't ask to exist," The Print quoted Raphael as saying.

    Raphael has a Facebook page called 'Nihiland' where he preached about his beliefs of a child-free world.

    On the face of it, Raphael certainly sounds bizarre but deep within, his analysis perhaps is another angle to see at the world of today. 

