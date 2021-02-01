Mumbai local trains services resume for all: Here are time slots, guidelines

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Feb 01: The Mumbai local trains on Monday resumed for all general public. Earlier, in October, women were allowed after a request from the state to the Railways Minister. On Friday, the announcement in this regard was made by Union railways minister Piyush Goyal after the Maharashtra government proposed to resume the services for all commuters.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal said, "My dear Mumbai citizens, for the convenience of all of you, the Mumbai local train will be started from February 1."

The Western Railway's PRO has appealed to all passengers to follow the COVID-19 protocol when in the station or onboard the trains to combat the virus and ensure smooth operations of trains.

Speaking to reporters, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said, "We have formed teams and sanitisation of cabins and seating areas is being done. We will be increasing entry and exit points, ticket booking counters with time. Our staff including Railway Police Force officials will be available to regulate the crowd."

It can be seen that Mumbai local trains are popularly referred to as the lifeline of the maximum city. The local train services were suspended since March last year due to the Covid pandemic and re-started in phases since then.

The trains will be available in three-time slots: from the start of the day's services to 7 am; 12 noon to 4 pm; and 9 pm to the end of the day. This means the general public will not be allowed to travel between 7 am and 12 noon and between 4 pm and 9 pm, which are considered peak travel hours.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Friday extended till February 28, 2021 the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions in the state. A circular to this effect was issued by the state government.

The government's guidelines to operationalize ''Mission Begin Again'' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening will remain in force till February 28, it said. The activities already allowed and permitted from time-to-time shall continue, it added.