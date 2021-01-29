Mumbai local trains: List of restrictions public must know before boarding train from February

Mumbai, Jan 29: Maharashtra government has decided to make Mumbai local trains accessible for the general public from February. The Mumbai suburban trains have been running on track since June last year after its operations were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, the services of the trains were only for essential workers.

From February 1, the train services will be open for all, but will not be the same as it was before March 2020. Several time restrictions will be imposed to manage the crowd.

a. General public is allowed to travel through the Mumbai local trains only in three time slots.

b. The public will be allowed from the start of the first local till 7am, then from 12pm till 4pm, and after 9pm till the last time of the service.

c. During the rush hours from 7am to 12pm and 4pm to 9pm, the services of local trains will only be available for essential workers.

d. The state government has also asked offices to schedule staggered working hours to make services available for the staff as well as to avoid overcrowding.

e. The shops and restaurants in Mumbai have also been allowed to operate from 11 pm to 1am, however with a limit of 30 per cent on the staff.

f. The authorities have also requested the public to strictly stick to the SOPs pertaining to Covid-19 rules for travel.

The Western railways have planned restoration of all train services from Friday with 1,367 trains running on tracks with Central Railways beginning its 1,685 trains today.