  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai: Liquor home delivery allowed in non-containment zones

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, May 22: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday allowed home delivery of liquor in Mumbai, except in containment zones. But over-the-counter sale of liquor will not be allowed yet, it said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "E-commerce platforms may be utilised by the liquor shops permitted to do home delivery," said the BMC order. Liquor sale was earlier completely banned in the city, which is worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus liquor mumbai

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue