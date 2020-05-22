Mumbai: Liquor home delivery allowed in non-containment zones

Mumbai, May 22: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday allowed home delivery of liquor in Mumbai, except in containment zones. But over-the-counter sale of liquor will not be allowed yet, it said.

"E-commerce platforms may be utilised by the liquor shops permitted to do home delivery," said the BMC order.

Liquor sale was earlier completely banned in the city, which is worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country.