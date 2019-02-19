Mumbai hosts inaugural world championship of ‘Yoga on a pole’; 15 nations take part

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Mumbai, Feb 19: India on Saturday saw its Maximum City hosting the first-ever 'Yoga on a pole' world championship last Saturday, February 16. The unique competition, titled the Mallakhamb World Championships, saw over 100 participants coming from 15 countries. It saw the competitors engaging in 'asanas' by climbing a pole.

Mallakhamb is a gymnastics-like sporting discipline that had originated in India in the 12th century. It is often called as "yoga on a pole," the AFP reported.

"Malla means wrestler and khamb means pole. The pole is eight and a half feet (2.6 meters) in height. It is smooth, well polished and tapered at the top. Different acrobatic exercises and yogic postures are performed on it," organiser of the event Uday Deshpande, also skilled in the discipline, was quoted as saying by AFP.

Also Read | Veteran actor-director Amol Palekar interrupted during speech in Mumbai for criticising govt

The participants impressed the audience with their skills at the event that took place in Shivaji Park. Pavel Kalina, aged 55, caught all eyes with his skills that he has acquired since his early age.

Participants from other countries too displayed their skills on the top of a pole. Other than 'asanas', some participants also conducted stunts on a hanging rope.

Deshpande organised the event to promote Mallakhamb globally and dreams to see it featuring at the Asian Games and even Olympics.