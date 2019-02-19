  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai hosts inaugural world championship of ‘Yoga on a pole’; 15 nations take part

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 19: India on Saturday saw its Maximum City hosting the first-ever 'Yoga on a pole' world championship last Saturday, February 16. The unique competition, titled the Mallakhamb World Championships, saw over 100 participants coming from 15 countries. It saw the competitors engaging in 'asanas' by climbing a pole.

    Mumbai hosts inaugural world championship of ‘Yoga on a pole’; 15 nations take part
    Representational Image

    Mallakhamb is a gymnastics-like sporting discipline that had originated in India in the 12th century. It is often called as "yoga on a pole," the AFP reported.

    "Malla means wrestler and khamb means pole. The pole is eight and a half feet (2.6 meters) in height. It is smooth, well polished and tapered at the top. Different acrobatic exercises and yogic postures are performed on it," organiser of the event Uday Deshpande, also skilled in the discipline, was quoted as saying by AFP.

    Also Read | Veteran actor-director Amol Palekar interrupted during speech in Mumbai for criticising govt

    The participants impressed the audience with their skills at the event that took place in Shivaji Park. Pavel Kalina, aged 55, caught all eyes with his skills that he has acquired since his early age.

    Participants from other countries too displayed their skills on the top of a pole. Other than 'asanas', some participants also conducted stunts on a hanging rope.

    Deshpande organised the event to promote Mallakhamb globally and dreams to see it featuring at the Asian Games and even Olympics.

    More mumbai NewsView All

    Read more about:

    mumbai sport gymnastics competition

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 9:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue