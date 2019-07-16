  • search
    Mumbai building collapse Live: Death toll 12, say reports; Five rescued so far

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 16: A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri. Around 40-50 people are feared trapped under the debris. A team of the National Disaster Response Force has been rushed to the site where the four-storey building collapsed on Tuesday.

    The collapsed building, Kesarbai Building, is located on the on MA Sarang Marg. Fire tenders have rushed to the site, news agency ANI has reported.

    Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Dongri, over 50 feared trapped
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    Stay tuned for Mumbai building collapse Live updates:

    Jul 16, 2019 1:41 PM

    The BMC reported that 2 people have been confirmed dead and 5 have been rescued so far after a building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri.

    Jul 16, 2019 1:38 PM

    News 18 quoting MHADA says 12 dead.

    Jul 16, 2019 1:34 PM

    Reports say 12 people have died.

    Jul 16, 2019 1:34 PM

    Two people have reportedly died.

    Jul 16, 2019 1:25 PM

    The building was about 80 years old. The area in which the building collapsed was reportedly being redeveloped, reports News 18.

    Jul 16, 2019 1:24 PM

    To speed up the rescue operation one more NDRF team mobolised.Total 3 teams deployed," tweets NDRF.

    Jul 16, 2019 1:12 PM

    An infant was reportedly rescued from the debris.

    Jul 16, 2019 1:11 PM

    Mumbai

    Jul 16, 2019 1:10 PM

    "Building Collapsed at Abdul Hamid Dargah Dongari, Mumbai. Two teams of NDRF deployed for Rescue operation," tweets NDRF.

    Jul 16, 2019 1:09 PM

    The building adjoining the one that collapsed, and others in the vicinity are being evacuated as well.

    Jul 16, 2019 12:58 PM

    About 40 to 50 people are feared trapped in the debris after the Kesarbai building collapsed in Dongri.

