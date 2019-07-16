Mumbai building collapse Live: Death toll 12, say reports; Five rescued so far

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 16: A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri. Around 40-50 people are feared trapped under the debris. A team of the National Disaster Response Force has been rushed to the site where the four-storey building collapsed on Tuesday.

The collapsed building, Kesarbai Building, is located on the on MA Sarang Marg. Fire tenders have rushed to the site, news agency ANI has reported.

The BMC reported that 2 people have been confirmed dead and 5 have been rescued so far after a building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri. News 18 quoting MHADA says 12 dead. Reports say 12 people have died. Two people have reportedly died. The building was about 80 years old. The area in which the building collapsed was reportedly being redeveloped, reports News 18. To speed up the rescue operation one more NDRF team mobolised.Total 3 teams deployed," tweets NDRF. An infant was reportedly rescued from the debris. #Mumbai: Search and rescue operation underway at Dongri building collapse site. pic.twitter.com/KkKOyC4p3N — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019 Mumbai "Building Collapsed at Abdul Hamid Dargah Dongari, Mumbai. Two teams of NDRF deployed for Rescue operation," tweets NDRF. The building adjoining the one that collapsed, and others in the vicinity are being evacuated as well. About 40 to 50 people are feared trapped in the debris after the Kesarbai building collapsed in Dongri.