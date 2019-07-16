Keep youself updated with latestMumbai News
Mumbai building collapse Live: Death toll 12, say reports; Five rescued so far
India
New Delhi, July 16: A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri. Around 40-50 people are feared trapped under the debris. A team of the National Disaster Response Force has been rushed to the site where the four-storey building collapsed on Tuesday.
The collapsed building, Kesarbai Building, is located on the on MA Sarang Marg. Fire tenders have rushed to the site, news agency ANI has reported.
Stay tuned for Mumbai building collapse Live updates:
