Mumbai building collapse Live: NDRF rushes for rescue ops, 50 feared trapped

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 16: A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri. Around 40-50 people are feared trapped under the debris. A team of the National Disaster Response Force has been rushed to the site where the four-storey building collapsed on Tuesday.

The collapsed building, Kesarbai Building, is located on the on MA Sarang Marg. Fire tenders have rushed to the site, news agency ANI has reported.

Stay tuned for Mumbai building collapse Live updates:

About 40 to 50 people are feared trapped in the debris after the Kesarbai building collapsed in Dongri.