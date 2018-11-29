Mumbai: Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi admitted to hospital after chest infection

For Quick Alerts
Raipur, Nov 29: Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai after he complained of respiratory problems.
Jogi, who contested the recently-held Chhattisgarh Assembly elections from Marwahi in Bilaspur, is likely to be discharged on Thursday, the official said.
"Jogi was admitted to Lilavati Hospital a couple of days back for routine medical check-up. He is doing fine," said Dr Ravishankar, CEO of Lilavati hospital. "He may be discharged tomorrow morning," he added.
Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh were held in two phases earlier this month. The results will be announced on December 11.
