    Mumbai fire: Two found dead inside burnt Saki Naka godown

    Mumbai, Dec 28: Two bodies have been recovered from a garment godown, which was gutted in a fire in the western suburb of Saki Naka area in Mumbai on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. Aarti Lalji Jaiswal (25) and Piyush Dheeraj Katadiya (42) were found dead in the garment unit in the early hours of Saturday, deputy commissioner of police (zone 10) Piyush Goel said.

    The bodies have been sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem, he added.

    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    "An accidental death report has been registered in this regard," Goel said, adding that the search is on for few more people who have been reported missing in the fire.

    Massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Narela; 22 tenders rushed to spot

    A huge fire broke out in the godowns at Ashapura compound on Khairani road in Saki Naka on Friday evening, for which 10 fire tenders and nine water tankers were pressed into service. According to reports, the fire was confined to 30 to 35 godowns, where some chemicals had been stored, the official added.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
