  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mazgaon timber yard, 8 fire engines on spot

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 28: A massive fire broke out during early hours of Wednesday, in a timber yard at Santa Sawta Marg in Mustafa Bazaar of Mazgaon, in south Mumbai's Byculla.

    Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mazgaon timber yard, 8 fire engines on spot
    Photo courtesy: ANI

    'Chotti si Baat ' fame veteran actress Vidya Sinha passes away

    The incident took place at around 2.25 am and eight fire tenders along with fire brigade jawans were rushed to the spot, the official said.

    The fire fighting and rescue operations are on and so far there are no reports of casualties or injuries, he said, adding police personnel and authorities have reached the spot.

    From being homeless to Forbes Under 30: This photographer's inspiring story goes viral

    Mumbai fire brigade department chief P S Rahangdale said the fire is confined to the ground floor of the structure where timber of different types have been stocked in an area of about 100 x 200 feet.

    Last month, a massive fire broke out inside the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) exchange building in suburban Bandra with nearly 100 people being rescued from the terrace of the building, an effort which lasted several hours.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai fire

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue